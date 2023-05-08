OKLAHOMA CITY — There are calls for the law to be changed in Oklahoma so that people who’ve been jailed for accessory to murder will have to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence.
It comes as the man jailed over the disappearance of two teenage girls near Welch in Craig County is being released early from prison for good behavior.
And the Oklahoma attorney general says there is nothing he can do about it.
Lorene Bible and Lisa Bible Brodrick are calling for a change in the law and they want justice for their loved ones.
"Nobody told us that accessory to murder did not carry an 85 percent charge rate," Lorene said. "Let’s change the law, let’s hold people accountable because this 23 years is full of hell."
Teens Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were kidnapped and murdered in 1999.
Ronnie Busick was given 10 years behind bars for accessory to murder but he's now set to be released on May 19 after three years for good behavior.
"Every time something like this happens to them, they’re victimized over and over again," Lisa said. "If we can make sure that that law's changed and it doesn’t happen to the next people, then that is a way of us being able to honor them but we have to do something to change."
In a letter to the Bible and Freeman families, the Oklahoma Att. Gen. Gentner Drummond says he doesn’t have the legal authority to delay the release and described it as “patently unjust.”
"I felt like the air was just taken from me again," Lisa said. 'It’s another punch in the gut again. We always say, you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes, unless you’re Ronnie Busick and then you get a slap on the wrist and that's it. Crazy."
Drummond said, in his opinion, anyone convicted as an accessory to murder like Busick should be required to serve at least 85 percent of their sentence and he says he stands “ready to assist any legislator who might wish to draft a bill addressing” what he calls “a clear problem."
Rep. Steve Bashore says he wants to bring in a bill to try to fix the issue.
"The bill will entail if you’re convicted of accessory to murder, that you will serve at minimum 85 percent of your sentence now," Bashore said. "It could happen to any of us, it could happen to any of our family members, any of our friends, so victims need to be taken care of. Their rights need to be asserted, their rights need to be at the forefront, not the ones that are committing these crimes over and over again. I can’t use the word travesty enough."
Matt Ballard, the Craig County District Attorney, said in a statement that he “stands with the families seeking justice.”
Meanwhile, a petition that the Bible family set up to send to the Gov. Kevin Stitt has over 16,000 signatures, but the family say they still need more support.