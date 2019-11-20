  • Some business owners concerned about Okmulgee Main Street construction project

    Updated:

    OKMULGEE, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Okmulgee is getting ready to start a road construction project that is upsetting some business owners on Main Street.
    • In the spring, the city will start work to improve water lines, the road, increase walkability and beautify the area around 6th Street and Highway 56.
    • The project also includes adding 90 new parking spots to Okmulgee's downtown area.
    • However, the work will take away street parking in front of Main Street businesses. The owner of OK Straudt Jeweler is concerned the lack of parking will harm her business.
    • A health clinic will also lose its street parking spots.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Chick-fil-A will no longer fund Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories