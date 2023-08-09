TULSA, Okla. — Some Brookside residents are upset about a proposed zoning and development project.
"Brookside has a certain charm and character to it. It's got a lot of shops, it's got a lot of restaurants, it has that quaint smallness to it and it is an attraction to people to come down here as it is right now," said Brookside resident Shawn Linfoot.
He and other Brookside residents are upset about a proposed development at the corner of 33rd and Peoria, where the Bank of Oklahoma currently sits.
Developers hope to build a four-story apartment complex, with space for retail shops, restaurants and a Bank of Oklahoma branch, along with a two-story parking garage.
"It might be better suited somewhere else in Tulsa, but not Brookside," Linfoot said. "It's just too large for this site. Our concerns are more traffic, no more parking, and just the strain that it's going to put on this already popular area."
Linfoot said if built, it will stand out as one of the tallest buildings on Brookside.
"We're going to lose that charm and that character that Brookside has when we get large buildings like this," Linfoot said.
He hopes it's not a sign of what's to come.
"There's other parcels of land up and down Brookside that have already gotten some zoning changes," Linfoot said. "We'll see that larger development come to the Brookside area."
The rezoning proposal passed the Tulsa Planning Commission and is headed to the Tulsa City Council for full approval.
"We're at that point in the process, where it's time for the public to get involved and let your voices be heard," Linfoot said.