Small Business Saturday in Green Country: What to know

TULSA, Okla. - It's time to shop small!
Small Business Saturday falls on November 30 this year -- and -- as always sits sandwiched between Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the holiday shopping season.
The small business celebration started in 2010 to encourage consumers to shop in their small local stores rather than national chains and what big box stores.
We're putting together a list of deals you can find around Green Country to celebrate Small Business Saturday 2019.
Do you know a local business we should list below? Message us on our Facebook page.
Mother Road Market
Locally made goods, homewares, art and more will be available at Mother Road Market at 11th and Lewis for Small Business Saturday.
The following artists will be available for their special event:
- Unique Homewares -Bug Eyed
- Jewelry - Cherokee Copper
- Prints & Apparel - Dandelion Soul Designs
- Prints & Original Art - Evie S.
- Prints & Paper Goods - Firefly Letter Shop
- Fine Art, Photography & Prints - Fox & Crane Creative Studios
- Accessories, Jewelry, & More - Gilded Sparrows
- Jams - Grammy Jams Gourmet Jams
- Jewelry - Holy Wayward Traveler
- Paper Flowers & Art - ibleed heART
- Heirloom Wood Homewares - JL Concepts
- Salvage Art & Metal Sculpture - Lucky 7s Custom Creations
- Floral Handmade Gifts & Original Art - Poppyseed Hobbies
- Beauty & Spa - Nuni Products
- Pottery - On the Fence
- Jewelry - Power Paracording & Jewelry
- Fine Art - Talitha B. Jacobs Designs
- Apparel & Accessories for Beer Lovers - Beer is OK
- Polymer Clay Creations - Tiny Things by Bowen
Oil Capital Vinyl
Oil Capital Vinyl near 31st and Memorial plans to extend its hours and offer a handful of deals (along with free coffee, cocoa, and snacks) for the holiday weekend.
The east Tulsa record store will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and feature a 40 percent off sale on all used vinyl marked $5 or less. All others will be 20 percent off.
