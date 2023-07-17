OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash just north of Skiatook Monday morning.
Aaron Rogers, 45, was driving a 2004 Nissan truck around 6:26 a.m. just over four-and-a-half miles north of Skiatook on OK-11 when Rogers swerved off the road to the right, overcorrected and then ran off the road to the left.
After driving off the road, the truck rolled over, ejecting Rogers. He died on the scene due to injuries to his head, torso, leg and arm.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol don't yet know the cause of the wreck, but Rogers wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and airbags did not deploy.
The wreck is still under investigation.