Skiatook community showing support for UPS driver after loss of her daughter

Shannon Buziecki owns Hitch N’ Post, a printing and shipping business in Skiatook.
When her UPS delivery driver Rashaun Brewer, contacted her over the weekend to say she’d be out for a while and to let her customers know, Buziecki says she was demonstrating the love and kindness that she is known for.
Brewer lost her daughter over Mother’s Day weekend.
Buziecki went to work to alert everyone on social media, a post that reached 15,000 people in the community of 85,000.
She says Brewer came to support Buziecki's daughter’s cheer squad.
Donations have poured into the Hitch N’ Post to help Brewer as she is grieving and taking time off from work.
Adam Green, owner and operator of Mac’s Barbeque, says his employees were so upset to hear of Brewer’s loss, they called to tell him.
Green says Brewer goes above and beyond just delivering packages and that she gave him her number if he ever had a problem with getting a package.
“I hope she knows how loved she is,” Buziecki said.