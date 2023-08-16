SKIATOOK, Okla. — Skiatook celebrated their first female wrestler signed to a college team.
Family, friends, coaches, and teammates all gathered to watch Destiny Jones sign her letter of intent for Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana.
She's earned scholarships and a place on Saint Mary’s women's wrestling team by wrestling for Skiatook’s high school team, beating both girls and boys.
She's the third Saint Mary wrestler from Skiatook to sign, but she's the first female wrestler to do so.
"I’m thankful, really thankful for this opportunity. I'm thankful for the scholarship I’m getting, I’m thankful for everything. I'm thankful for the coaches,” Jones said.
"I love that there's people that look up to me. It makes me want to try harder. It makes me want to push myself more, because I know people are looking up to me,” Jones also said.
Jones will be pursuing an engineering degree at Saint Mary’s.