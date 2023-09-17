SKIATOOK, Okla. — A car show and dodgeball tournament took place at Skiatook High School today to raise money for a “Cops and Kids” shopping event that will be held in December.
The event aims to create an opportunity for children and first responders to connect in a meaningful way.
FOX23 spoke to people who took part in today’s activities.
Seventh-grader Kenlynn Patterson was proud to show off her custom-built car.
“It’s a junior dragster, we built it in the shop, it was out of everything like scraps, that is from a t-shirt the seat there, and these are from a wheelbarrow actually,” Patterson said of the car and its wheels.
Patterson is one of many children who got to experience a positive interaction with law enforcement at the annual car show and dodgeball tournament held by the Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and the Skiatook Masonic Lodge.
“One it’s for a good cause and it’s fun just to see people,” Patterson said.
“These first responders will see people at times when things aren’t so good, so it’ll be a positive influence and a positive experience with a child,” said Scot Smith with the Skiatook Masonic Lodge.
More than 40 cars were on display. And 25 teams competed in the dodgeball tournament.
All money raised will go to the “Cops and Kids” shopping in December, where kids will get a chance to go shopping with first responders who will buy them gifts and other items they need.
For some, it might be their first positive experience and interaction with law enforcement.
Larry Meeks taught at Skiatook High School for 30 years and brought his 1965 Corvette to the fundraiser.
He believes these events will create special memories for kids and teens that they may remember for
“Look back when they’re older and say ‘Those guys really did care about us,’” Meek said.