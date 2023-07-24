SAPULPA, Okla. — The sister of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Sapulpa is speaking out and paying tribute to her brother.
Aaron Lett died and his 16-year old-cousin was injured in the attack which happened in mid-July.
Aaron’s sister, Christina Lett, says the family have questions over how it happened.
Christina says Aaron loved music and football and was very caring.
“He was just the most silliest goofiest but very nonchalant and reserved kid you know so to lose that is wild he was a really good kid,” Christina said.
Aaron died earlier this month after being stabbed. It happened at a house in Sapulpa, where Christina said he was staying temporarily with family.
“It was just literally over words and it was over a heated argument a heated conversation between a 15-year-old and a 57, 58-year-old,” Christina said.
Police arrested Richard King, who Christina says is Aaron’s older cousin.
Another cousin who’s 16 was also injured in the attack.
Christina says her family have questions.
“This is family this is someone that was in the home that you know is supposed to be a source of support protection and love,” Christina said.
“I don’t care what he did he didn’t deserve to lose his life over it and as an adult you walk away you call someone more authority whatever you feel you needed to do to get him to listen or whatever happened it didn’t need to escalate to where it went,” Christina also said.
“We all have questions where was the guardian why did the guardian allow it to happen where were you why weren’t you there to protect my brother,” Christina said.
A special balloon release was held in Aaron’s memory last week.
Now, Christina says they’re trying to raise money to help pay for his funeral.
“It’s very important for us to be able to bring him the best celebration of life so he knows that we’re going hard for him and that he will never be forgotten… he put a real big hole in my heart,” she said.
King was arrested and charged with first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
The family have set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.