TULSA, Okla. — A 500 ft. slip n' slide is taking over Boulder Bridge near Archer Saturday in downtown Tulsa.
Welltown Brewing is hosting the event called 'Sip 'N Slide' for adults 21 and older.
General Admission tickets includes unlimited rides and entry to the festival, which includes music all day. Tickets start at $42.
Welltown Brewing owner, Jeremy Diamond, said there will be more shade this year.
“We have mister fans, we have obviously different pools to cool off in, slip ‘n slide, but most importantly, we brought in cabanas this year,” he said.
In addition to lots of water, there will two stages with entertainment during the day, and after dark, food trucks and drinks.
“Obviously overserving is a real thing and we don’t want that,” Diamond said. “But at the end of the day, we just want people to have fun.”
Diamond said Tulsa Fire Department will have paramedics at the event as a precaution. Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits on Saturday.
General admission tickets are still available, but VIP tickets are sold out.
The even goes from noon to midnight Saturday.