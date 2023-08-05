TULSA, Okla. — For the third year Welltown Brewing shut down Boulder Avenue with a giant 500-foot slip and slide for 'Sip 'N Slide 2023.’
Hundreds of people showed up to cool off and let loose, despite a round of morning rain.
"I've never been on a 500-foot slip and slide before. That was really fun,” said Elliot Martin.
Martin says he's impressed.
"We've never been to this before. This is the first year for both of us. We really wanted to come. I've been seeing it every year, coming up, and I’ve just never actually been, so this is a really good time,” Martin said.
The event also had food trucks, live music and big inflatable pools where people could toss around beach balls.
It's like a massive beach party, but the main attraction is the slip and slide.
"It was so much fun. I got kind of wet. I'm going again right now,” Madelyn Gilliam said.
Gilliam says she loves that there's always something to do in Tulsa.
"I’m glad when Tulsa has stuff going on, and it's always great when Tulsa has fun things for us to come to. We'll always come out,” Gilliam said.
Organizers hope to hold the event again next year.