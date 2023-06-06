Sinaloa Cartel accused of trying to buy guns in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Sinaloa Cartel, the dangerous Mexican drug cartel once led by El Chapo, is accused of trying to buy guns in Tulsa according to a federal court affidavit.
The gun they were after was a Barrett .50 caliber rifle.
“Some of the most powerful members of the Sinaloa Cartel operate in Oklahoma,” said Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesperson Mark Woodward.
Woodward explained how dangerous the organization is.
“They are very violent. These individuals are known for being able to move their products because of fear and threat to people who get in their way,” he said.
According to federal court documents, three people in the Tulsa area were after the high-powered Barrett .50 caliber rifle.
>>>MORE: Two Tulsa men indicted after police found meth, fentanyl hidden in apartment
Cesar David Lopez, Juan Antonio Duran and Jose Nicolas Flores are accused of paying tens of thousands of dollars in cash to get the guns in multiple states.
The document says one store owner says it was clear Duran was unfamiliar with the firearm.
The document says they did what's called straw purchasing. Charles Peters, with Bear Beams Firearms in Tulsa, says that's essentially buying a gun on for someone else.
“The person filling out the paperwork has to be the one paying for it,” he explained.
The document says in one purchase, Lopez and Flores each got a free shirt due to them spending more than $2,000.
Court documents go on to say one of them was seen wearing that shirt while trying to buy from another store in Alabama.
Agents served a warrant at a Tulsa home where they found Lopez and took him into custody.
According to court documents, Lopez told agents he works as a painter and that he believed the firearms were going to Mexico, and likely, to a cartel.
“Some of them are low level people who are willing to move drugs for them to feed their own addiction, some are doing it for profit,” Woodward said.
Court documents show that Lopez had a Facebook page, showing pictures affiliated with the Sinaloa cartel and pictures of cartel members carrying guns and wearing vests.
The men face charges of trafficking in firearms, conspiracy, and false statements intended or likely deceive FFL regarding fact material to the lawfulness of the sale.
>>>MORE: Oklahoma couple facing federal charges when meth was found next to their baby bottles