UPDATE (5/8/23) 6:32 p.m. — OHP said Ray was found.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been activated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) for a 82-year-old last seen in Okmulgee County.
OHP said Richard Ray, age 82, was last seen around 12:45 p.m. on Monday in Okmulgee County.
Ray is 5'7" and weighs 300 pounds.
Ray has been diagnosed with dementia and walks with a cane.
Ray drives a gray 2014 Chevy Silverado and may be headed to Woodward.
OHP said Ray recently shaved his beard but has a few weeks worth of facial hair right now.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said Ray may be wearing gray sweat pants, a gray t-shirt and reading glasses.
If you see Ray, please call 911 or OCSO at 918-756-4311. You can also call OCSO's tip-line at 918-516-8332.