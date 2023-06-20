Storm debris

OKLAHOMA CITY — Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready signed an executive order Tuesday allowing out-of-state claims adjusters to help assess damage in Oklahoma.

 The order temporarily waives local licensing requirements for certain insurance workers to be able to service clients and allows local insurance agents the ability to ask out-of-state colleagues for help as they prepare multiple damage claims from Saturday and Sunday's storms.
 
"If someone is from your insurance company and working your claim, but they happen to say something like they're from out of state, it is OK for them to be helping out your local agent," Mulready said.
 
Mulready said after the storms, he understands people are afraid of being scammed and may be on guard. The order signed Tuesday makes it easier to get claims processed.
 
You have the right to get service in "a reasonable amount of time", he said.
 
"The keyword people need to think about is damage," Mulready said. "And it needs to be damage to your property."
 
Many people with simple tree damage or a power outage will not qualify for reimbursement.
 
He said do not expect to be reimbursed for hotel expenses because of long-term power outages if your home is undamaged. Insurance doesn't cover you leaving your home because it's uncomfortable or too hot if there is no damage.
 
"Insurance will just cover damage caused to your actual home, and it will only cover tree and branch removal if it fell on the actual house you live in and damaged it," Mulready said.
 
Mulready said documentation is key, so take pictures. He said it's OK if you have to remove debris to get out of your home. Insurance companies will look at damage as-is. 
 
"You need to document structural damage," he said. "Everyone has a camera in their pocket with their phones. Just get some pictures of the damage now while it's at the top of your mind."
 
Insurance will cover the cost of tree removal only if that tree caused structural damage, he said.
 
If you have a tree you believe is unsightly after the storm because of missing branches, without structural damage you are on your own to deal with the tree. 
 
Mulready also said though a Federal disaster declaration is likely coming, you should not expect the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help you cover the cost of cleanup regardless of if you are insured or not.
 
"FEMA mainly focuses on the uninsured, and I'm not sure this level of damage will cause FEMA to come in and offer relief programs for the uninsured like we see during a flood," he said.
 
If you are having trouble with your insurance company or suspect fraud, you can call the Oklahoma Insurance Department hotline at (800) 522-0071. The insurance department's website also has resources.

