OKLAHOMA CITY — Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready signed an executive order Tuesday allowing out-of-state claims adjusters to help assess damage in Oklahoma.
Signed order allows out-of-state insurance adjusters to help in Oklahoma
Rick Maranon
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has called on the Senate Pro Tem, Greg Treat to declare a State of Emergency in his absence. Read MoreState of Emergency declared in 10 Oklahoma counties following weekend storms
Philbrook Museum of Art has confirmed that its owls are safe and have survived the Tulsa wind storm over the weekend through a Facebook post. Read MorePhilbrook marks its owls safe after severe wind storm
Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready signed an executive order Tuesday allowing out-of-state claims adjusters to help assess damage in Oklahoma. The order temporarily waives local licensing re… Read MoreSigned order allows out-of-state insurance adjusters to help in Oklahoma
Rose State College, a Mid-West City university, shared a photo on Facebook of "Oklahoma leaders" at the Paris Air Show 2023 in France. Governor Stitt appears in the center of the photo. Read MoreOklahoma officials, including Gov. Stitt, attend Paris Air Show
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department. That's acco… Read MoreHunter Biden charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally having a weapon
Debris dump sites are starting to open across Green Country as people clean up from weekend storms. Read MoreVideo: Debris dump site opens in Sapulpa
Tuesday night in Broken Arrow, the Ward 4 City Council seat was filled and Mayor Debra Wimpee signed an resolution declaring an emergency due to the recent storms, according to the City of Bro… Read MoreBroken Arrow sees new City Council member, storm response resolution
Traffic lights are out, and many drivers aren't following the rules at intersections. Read MoreFirst responders make plea to community after outage takes down traffic lights
The last few days have been stressful for drivers as people look for gas after this weekend's storms. Read MoreVideo: People searching for gas in Green Country find empty nozzles or long lines
First responders are asking people to slow down and follow the rules at 4-way stops as Tulsa deals with outages. Read MoreVideo: First responders make plea to community after outage takes down traffic lights
More than 1,300 teenage athletes swarmed the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater for a sports camp. Read MoreVideo: EPOS Sports Experience held at OSU campus in Stillwater
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Member of a large drug ring being released from federal prison
-
Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"
-
Broken Arrow man arrested, accused of killing his girlfriend's daughter
-
City of Tulsa releases storm recovery update
-
QuikTrip clerk asks friend to rob store so he could "go home early"