TULSA, Okla. — As you drive city streets it’s not uncommon to see power crews going in and out of the Tulsa’s Expo Square and working at various spots near businesses and along busy roads.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said on Tuesday that crews were hard at work.
“PSO is working to get all the power lines across the city restored,” Bynum said.
“It’s great to see them out here," Kyle Kavens said.
Kavens lives near Expo Square, his neighborhood is full of downed trees and debris.
He has a pretty good attitude considering what he's dealing with.
“I got a bunch of trees down and some issues with my power,” Kavens said.
A cable laying in Kavens’ yard is disconnected from his home and is laying on top of a massive pine tree that fell over his fence and his neighbor’s yard.
Kavens said it will cost him thousands to get it removed.
“It’s been a rough couple days but getting a lot done,” he said.
Still, he says he’s thankful.
“I know they’re working as hard as they can and I really respect them for everything they do,” Kavens said.
Crews will be out all week as Bynum says power should be restored to most people by Saturday.
The City of Tulsa said that if the weatherhead (above-ground power connection) to your home is damaged, it will need to be repaired before PSO can restore service.
The City warned that some contractors might inflate costs due to an alleged high cost of obtaining a weatherhead repair permit.
“There have been reports of contractors inflating their costs due to the high cost of obtaining permits for weatherheads. This is not true and should be a red flag for consumers.” the City said.
The permitting cost for weatherhead repair is $93.11, a discounted amount from the normal cost of $238.63.
The City also has an emergency repair program for qualifying residents.