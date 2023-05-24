TULSA, Okla. — A local electronic store is trying to stay cool while waiting for air conditioning parts.
The doors at Audio Advice in east Tulsa are always open, but recently the doors have been open to keep things cool inside.
“AC went out a couple weeks ago and so it hasn’t been that bad because the weather has not been too bad,” said Jay Cribb, the owner of Audio Advice.
New AC parts would be music to Cribb’s ears.
“It’s just a little bit tiring, it kind of wears down on you,” he said.
Cribb says the spare parts are on the way and now they just have to wait.
“Maybe a month we’re hoping it won’t be any longer than that,” he said.
Unfortunately, Cribb is used to this because for the last almost three years, he's been dealing with the same part shortage for things he keeps in stock.
“The part shortages have been from materials, not just necessarily chip based material, they could be magnets for speakers, certain magnets are harder to come by and the sizes and those kinds of things, it could be the rubber that’s on the surrounds of the speakers,” Cribb said.
Cribb said he’s not mad, just disappointed.
He also said they've adjusted stock and got items they can get available for the customer.
“Hopefully you have what the customer is looking for in stock that you can satisfy their wants and wishes,” he said.
Now, he’s hoping the AC can be full blast in his store soon.
“We’re going to limp it until we get a replacement,” Cribb said.