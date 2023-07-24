TULSA, Okla. — Students around Tulsa and the state have a rare resource to learn about the history of the Holocaust.
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art is one of four accredited museums in the Tulsa metropolitan area and one of 14 in the state of Oklahoma.
The history housed at the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art includes authentic Nazi uniforms, Nazi propaganda and Hitler’s rewards for mothers who gave him children to serve in his army.
Eva Unterman is one of two child Holocaust survivors living in Tulsa.
"My mother's photograph is there,” she said. “I am there, telling the story."
She spoke at a workshop for teachers at the museum in June.
Videos of Unterman telling her story are playing or patrons who enter the Holocaust exhibit at the museum.
FOX23 spoke with Unterman by phone on Monday.
"I think it makes it real and authentic and people who pay attention to that sort of thing will know that the information that they get at the Sherwin Miller Museum is correct and not something someone invented but indeed,” she said, “It is part of Jewish history."
One art exhibit replicates the Night of Broken Glass.
The museum was first accredited in 2012 and its staff recently went through an 18-month process to renew its accreditation with the American Alliance of Museums.
That accreditation gives the museum the stamp of approval of how it stewards its collection.
Tracy Herst-Woods is the deputy director of the Sherwin Miller Museum of Art.
"It allows us to borrow from institutions that we wouldn't ordinarily have been able to borrow from, such as if we wanted an exhibit from the Smithsonian or we wanted something from the MET or we wanted something from the Grammy Museum,” she said. “These are all museums that might not have loaned to us if we didn't have accreditation."
Rep. John Waldron (D) of District 77 helped create the standards for teaching about the Holocaust in the arts.
"Talking about the Holocaust, which is an example of genocide we can all agree was terrible, heinous and should never be repeated, is an opportunity for us to talk about hate, discrimination in our history, in our culture,” he said.
Waldron says educating students about the history of the Holocaust provokes them to think and build a better future.
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art has been at its location since 2003, but it started in 1965 when a group of Tulsans wanted an exhibit in Tulsa that was similar to one they saw at the World’s Fair.
At that time, it began as a gallery in a synagogue and grew to the campus it is today that includes the Holocaust Center, a day school and a research center for those interested in Judaic studies.