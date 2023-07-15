JENKS, Okla. — As part of the Oklahoma Aquarium’s ‘Sharklahoma’ month, the second ‘Sharks in the Park’ event took place Saturday evening in Jenks.
The event featured vendors, free food, yard games, a splash pad, entertainment, live music and shark education.
Hallie Moss, an education specialist at the Aquarium, said part of the event was about educating people on sharks and clearing up any myths or misconceptions about them.
“We’re here celebrating sharks during Sharklahoma which is our month-long celebration of sharks and shark conservation,” Moss said.
“Kind of trying to get people interested and involved in the world of sharks, because they are super important to the overall ecosystem of the ocean as well as the terrestrial ecosystem, even though we’re super far away from the ocean in Oklahoma,” Moss continued.
“It’s a great collaboration between our City, the Jenks Chamber of Commerce of course, and sponsored by the Oklahoma Aquarium and Andy B’s,” said Heather Turner, President and CEO of the Jenks Chamber of Commerce.
Turner said the Chamber plans on holding the event again, and also listed several other events coming the Jenks, including ‘Symphony in the Park’ in September, ‘Steins in the Park’ in October, ‘Trick or Treat on Main Street’ in October and ‘Lights On!’ in November.
“There’s a lot of fun events coming up, we hope everyone will join us here in Jenks, America,” Turner said.
>>>MORE: Jenks Chamber announces "World's Largest Bounce Park"