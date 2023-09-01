Sex trafficking victim rescued in OKC, three people in custody

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. − Three people are facing charges after an undercover investigation connected them to the sex trafficking of a minor.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the investigation began last month after hearing that an underage girl had been forced into prostitution in the Oklahoma City area.
“OBN Agents were able to interview the victim and conduct several undercover operations which led to successfully identifying and arresting the individuals who were trafficking the minor," said OBN spokesperson Mark Woodward.
28-year-old Aubri Parsons, 38-year-old Jordell Tawan Henderson, and 30-year-old Megan Ann Miller each face multiple counts of Human Trafficking of a Minor and Publication of Child Pornography.
The victim is getting help in a special facility, and OBN officials say she is doing very well.
"Human trafficking is an insidious crime, and my agency will do everything in its power to stop those who are preying on the young and vulnerable," said OBN director Donnie Anderson.