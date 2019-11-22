JENKS, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Police arrested two teenagers and an adult, Joshua Floyd Twobears, after stopping a car in Jenks on Thursday.
- Jenks Public School officials say campus police at the Freshman Academy stopped a car between the school and the Sharp Center.
- Someone reported the car in as suspicious. It was sitting in front of the Freshman Academy.
- District Communications Director Rob Loeber said officers found drugs and two guns in the car.
- Campus police said the car was reported last week too, but it was gone by the time officers arrived.
- The school was not placed on lockdown because of how quickly the situation was taken care of, Loeber said. However, teachers, administrators and parents were notified.
