HENRYETTA, Okla. — A celebration of life service for one of the young victims of a mass homicide that happened earlier this week was held on Saturday.
Ivy Berlyn Webster, 14, was at a sleepover at a friend’s house, whose stepdad was convicted felon Jesse McFadden, when her parents lost contact with her.
An Amber Alert was soon issued and authorities later found the bodies of Webster and six others. Authorities said McFadden had shot them all.
Services were held at the Webster home in Henryetta at 4 p.m.
FOX23 was the service but out of respect for the family wishes, did not interview anyone.
