OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee looked at Oklahoma’s Afghan Placement and Assistance (APA) Program Tuesday, marking two years since the fall of the Afghanistan government.
The study was requested by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, to review the program’s strengths, ongoing challenges and what steps can be taken to improve future refugee efforts.
Following the fall of the capital city of Kabul in 2021, more than 120,000 allies were airlifted out of Afghanistan, making it the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in U.S. military history.
Of those refugees, some 72,000 were resettled in the United States with Oklahoma set to receive the highest number per capita and the third highest overall next to California and Texas.
“When tragedy struck the people of Afghanistan, Oklahoma’s interfaith community stepped up and welcomed hundreds of refugees fleeing for their lives,” Hicks said. “Today, more than 1,800 Afghanis now call Oklahoma home, including 40 babies who have been born here in the Sooner State. I want to ensure that should another refugee crisis arise that Oklahoma is better prepared to provide proper care, housing, and other basic needs for families.”
Oklahoma’s resettlement effort was led by Catholic Charities, which is the state’s only federally authorized resettlement agency.
More than $8 million in federal funds flowed through the agency to the refugees.
Each family received a one-time payment of $1,225, along with SNAP and SoonerCare benefits, employment authorization, legal assistance, education support and many other services.
Due to the large number of refugees and short five-week time line, the Spero Project, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR OK), the Hebrew International Aid Society (HIAS) and countless other volunteers from the interfaith community stepped in to help with housing, healthcare and basic living needs.
The study looked at looming deadlines for service.
Afghan families did not enter the country through the typical refugee path but rather through humanitarian parole, which provides only 90 days of assistance for housing, utilities, healthcare and other living expenses.
Their employment authorization documents are also set to expire in September or October.
The study concluded with three policy recommendations:
- Better communication
- Not only between the federal and state government but also with the non-profit agencies and other involved organizations
- Creating a statewide portal to access resource information
- Access for more safe, affordable housing
- Oklahoma currently is around 80,000 housing units short to meet the needs of its citizens, refugees, and others.
- additional protections for renters as many Afghan families have been the victims of landlord discrimination
- Modify requirements to obtain state documents, such as driver licenses, and birth and marriage certificates, for refugees
- providing commercial driver license testing in other languages
- requesting the federal government to review and renew Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) faster to keep these individuals employed