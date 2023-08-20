TULSA, Okla. — Today, people had a chance to get a sneak peak at the building set to become the Tulsa Fire Museum.
Starting the 1930s, the Tulsa Fire Alarm Building, near 8th and Peoria, was a central alarm station until 1981, according to the museum.
While there is no open date for the museum yet, people had a chance to get a look inside the building Sunday through the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
“We are hosting a program called SNEAK-A-PEAK that allows us to give people access to buildings that typically aren’t open to the public,” Amber Litwack the executive director of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.
People were able to buy tickets in advance and at the door, and once inside they were able to take self-guided tours and learn about the building and its history.
“This is one of Tulsa’s finest examples of art deco architecture, our audience was really excited to be able to see the building and learn more about it today,” Litwatck said.
Litwack said the museum has a wide collection of Tulsa Fire memorabilia, including old uniforms, components from early firefighting systems and old handwritten old books.
Litwack also said the museum will also have plans to have kids come in and learn about Tulsa Fire history and fire safety.
“It will be a great additional to our community when it’s open,” she said.
