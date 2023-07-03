WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a second wild white-tailed deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Oklahoma.
CWD is an always-fatal neurological disease that creates holes in the brains of cervids like deer, elk and moose, ODWC said.
The CDC says CWD, which is a prion disease, has not been reported in humans, but there are concerns that CDC could be a risk to people.
Other prion diseases include Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy, or mad cow disease.
ODWC said this deer was found about 15 miles east of Woodward, in Woodward County.
Oklahoma’s first case of CWD in a wild deer was confirmed the first week of June in Texas County, prompting the next stage of Oklahoma’s CWD Response Strategy.
“We will be working through our response plan implementing surveillance efforts and steps to monitor and slow the potential spread of this disease. Our ultimate goal is to ensure healthy and well-managed deer with as little impact to either the resource or our constituents as possible,” said Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC.
While there have been no reported cases of CWD infections in humans, the CDC still advises hunters to not shoot, handle or eat meat from deer that look sick, act strangely or were found dead (road-kill).
ODWC also offered their own tips to minimize the spread of CWD.