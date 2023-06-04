LAKE MURRAY, Okla. -- A scuba diver made an unusual discovery this week.
Love County deputies received a call from a scuba diver saying he found some type of bomb or smoke grenade while underwater in the Marietta Landing area of Lake Murray.
Deputy’s and an officer with Lighthorse Police Department arrived on scene and were able to confirm the device found was a LIVE CS gas grenade, the Love County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.
The Oklahoma Highway patrol bomb squad were called out who also confirmed that the device found was a CS gas grenade and that it was live. They were able to date the device to somewhere around the early 2000’s and will detonate and destroy it offsite at a later date.