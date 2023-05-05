TULSA, Okla. - The Scott Taylor Gallery on Cherry Street in midtown now stands empty and vacant.
It’s a stark contrast to the art gallery just nine months ago when several members of the Tulsa art community held a protest outside the gallery following a surge of social media posts of sexual assault allegations against Scott.
Last week Scott Taylor announced that he would be canceling his May 11 art show, The Veritas Exhibition and moving the art to a virtual platform.
Scott’s adopted daughter, Maddi Taylor posted a Department of Human Services (DHS) letter stating that sexual abuse had been substantiated with Scott when she was a minor.
Keith Flinn, Scott’s attorney claims that the DHS investigation was closed.
DHS is unable to comment specifically on the case as there are minors involved. However, DHS representatives have said generally if abuse is substantiated, it can never be unsubstantiated. If an abuse investigation closes, it can be for lack of evidence. It does not mean the abuse didn’t happen, there just isn’t enough to prove that abuse did occur.
Maddi also spoke with FOX23 and stood by her claims.
Since the beginning of the public uproar against the local artist, Scott has always claimed he is innocent of these sexual misconduct accusations.
In late 2022, The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) opened a child abuse investigation against Scott and three his children that he shared with his estranged wife Casey, his adopted daughter, Maddi and his two sons, who are minors.
A sex crimes detective sent their findings to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office. Ultimately, late last year prosecutors declined to file charges of abuse against Scott due to insufficient evidence.
Scott Taylor’s attorney Keith Flinn, filed a Legal Negligence lawsuit on Aug. 30, against his adopted daughter Madelyn Taylor, and two other women, Sydney Turner and Kylie Wells for their social media accusations.
The Legal Negligence lawsuit was dismissed on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the Oklahoma State Court Network website.
Donald Smolen, the attorney representing the three ladies in the Legal Negligence case, filed a countersuit against Scott on behalf of Turner, Wells and Madelyn. The next court date is June 12, 2023.
Back on Sept. 6, 2022, Casey Taylor filed for a Protection Order and Emergency Custody of both of their minor kids.
Over the last few months, the case has called three witnesses to take the stand.
Casey’s legal team called in two witnesses to take the stand. Scott’s former pastor Roger Nix of Believers Church, and Alexis Lovell. Casey and Scott also testified.
In early March 2023, FOX23 interviewed Alexis after Scott had publically posted private old texts between him and Alexis and between himself and four other women.
On May 3, 2023, the judge made a decision in the Protection Order and Emergency Custody Taylor case.
“The Court denied the requested protective orders,” said Jim Fatigante one of Casey’s attorneys.
"No protective orders were warranted under these facts after the multiple investigations and hearings, said Flinn, Scott’s attorney.
The judge did grant Emergency Custody of the two Taylor kids to Casey.
Fatigante told FOX23 that his client and his team, “are very appreciative of all the time the Court devoted to this matter, as well as its well-reasoned decision. Our client’s only wish during this litigation has been to ensure the continued safety of her children.”
Scott was issued supervised visitation of his youngest son.
Casey described how the Court’s decision has greatly impacted her life.
“Words can’t describe the relief I have knowing that my kids are now safe! I was told years ago by previous case professionals to keep my mouth shut, to never speak of the abuse or they would make sure I never saw either of my sons again,” said Casey. “My biggest blessing is the fact that my sons now have a team of professionals that listen to them, and I have an amazing legal team that truly cares about my kids' safety. I am a huge believer that what was done in the dark will eventually be exposed. The truth will always come out. I spent many nights praying for both of my sons, a lot of tears. But, I now have a voice again and I can promise you it won’t be silenced by anyone’s threats ever again!"
FOX23 reached out to Scott Taylor for comment on this story and did not hear back. If Scott, does send a statement we will update the story.