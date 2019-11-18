Oklahoma Christmas trees doing well after wet 2019

Quick Facts
- Our wet 2019 has been great for Christmas tree production at Owasso Christmas Tree and Berry Farm.
- The farm has about 12,000 trees being grown at any one time, on a five-year rotation because it takes them that long to grow to maturity.
- Due to our wet weather, the farm only had to worry about irrigation when we dried out for a while in August, which saved them a lot in watering costs.
- Temperature fluctuations throughout the fall have not impacted Christmas trees drastically
