High grass fire days: what you need to know

The continued summer and falls rains allowed for vegetation to continue to grow which in turn will increase the fire risk over the next couple of months as things start to dry out.
With high grass fire risk days making an appearance more and more this time of year, there are a few things that can be done ahead of time to protect you and your property.
Protecting doesn't just start when a fire is nearby or when you might be told to evacuate. There are several things you can do now and over the next couple of months to protect your home:
- Clear dry leaves, dead trees and stacks of firewood away from the house
- Firewood stacks should be 30 feet from the house
- Secure the eaves and vent openings. Embers can travel into those openings and sit there for some time before catching other pieces of the house on fire.
- Propane tanks should be at least 10 feet from the house. There should also be a clear 10-foot space around the tank (clear of any leaves, limbs, etc.)
