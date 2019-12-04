FOX23 Severe Weather Team prepares you for the winter ahead

Quick Facts:
- Green Country has already dealt with winter weather
- FOX23 will air a 30-minute special all about winter weather in Green Country
- Timing is Tuesday, December 10th at 6:30 PM
Whether you are a seasoned resident of Green Country during the winter or this is your first year, the FOX23 Severe Weather Team has you covered.
FOX23 Chief Meteorologist James Aydelott will give his annual winter outlook and if we are overdue for an intense winter.
Other topics will include why winter hyper forecasts can be wrong, ways to make your house more efficient and how some local schools will prepare.
