TULSA, Okla. — In just one month, students in Green Country will be heading back to school.
Monday afternoon, FOX23 spoke with the Executive Director of Human Resources at Union Public Schools to see if they’ll be ready when the kids return to the classroom on August 16.
Jay Loegering said Union Public Schools is still trying to fill 29 teaching positions. But he added that they’re in a much better place than they were at this time last year, when they had about 40 teaching positions to fill.
Loegering said he’s in constant contact with Human Resource directors from all over the state, as everyone scrambles for talent.
“I’m confident we’ll be able to get it down to single digits, I’m not sure we’ll be able to fill them all. Right now, I have seven special education positions open,” he said.
Loegering said the sign-on bonuses are helping, and they have no plans to increase class size next month if the positions are not filled.
“We already have long term substitutes,” he explained. “We have people lined up to take over classrooms while we continue to look for teachers out there.”
He said they lost about 90 teachers, which is about average, 21 due to retirement, some moving out of state, others deciding to stay at home and some deciding to leave teaching all together.
“They feel under pressure, they don’t feel supported from the highest levels, and they decided they’re going to go do something else," he explained.
Union Public Schools is looking for 49 support staff and only three bus drivers.
We also reached out to Tulsa Public Schools who return to class on August 17. They have 68 teaching vacancies. On the support side, they have about 120 vacancies. And they are putting on a hiring fair on Tuesday for operational positions.
FOX23 also reached out to Jenks Public Schools and learned they have 16 teaching positions and 110 support positions open. Bixby Public Schools has seven teaching positions still open and Sand Springs has only two teaching positions that need to be filled.
