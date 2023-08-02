BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — School resource officers from 17 different agencies across Oklahoma and from three other states are training in Bartlesville ahead of the new school year.
Instructors from the National Association of School Resource Officers are teaching the class.
The instructors said SROs are important not only for school safety, but also for being role models.
"We cover topics like digital media, we cover sex trafficking, we cover adolescent mental health," said Brandon Hendrix, lead instructor.
Bartlesville Police and Bartlesville Public Schools are hosting the training.
There are 17 law enforcement agencies from four different states in the class of 37 school resource officers. Sergeant Ben Hollander from Bartlesville Police is one of them.
"This training allows us to become better prepared to interact with the students and know some of the difficulties they may be facing, as well as how to handle the different problems that come up through the year," Hollander said.
Hendrix is also a sergeant with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and has been a school resource officer for 20 years.
"There’s a myth around the country that a school resource officer is placed into the school to arrest children and take them to jail and that is not what we do," Hendrix said. "We facilitate relationships with kids, we act as councilors, mentors."
He said teaching SROs how to stop an active shooter and school security is top priority.
"We really try to tap on the deeper issues of forming relationships with the kids so we can find out about those shootings, those acts of violence, before they occur and prevent them," Hendrix said. "Because no body wants an act violence."
"If we can prevent that young attacker from going down that violent path, then we have a better chance of making them productive members of our community," he continued.
Hendrix said in the class, they’re learning about a variety of issues including vaping, drugs, mental health and how to deal with social media and bullying.
He also said being an SRO is also about being a mentor and role model too.
"The number one mitigating factor in a young person's life that is predisposed to maybe acts of violence or just having a bad life, the number one mitigating factor is a positive role model," he said. "We want to put an SRO in the schools so they can be that positive role model in the students' life."
The training is going on all week. The officers have 40 hours of classes and they have a pre and post test to complete too.