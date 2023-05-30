TULSA, Okla. — A scholarship fund set up in honor of Dr. Stephanie Husen has raised more than double the donations it was intended to in the past year.
Thursday, June 1, marks one year since Dr. Husen was killed when a gunman walked into the Natalie Building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus.
Dr. Husen was an internal medicine specialist. She graduated from the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2004.
When her classmates heard about her sudden death, a scholarship was set up in her honor to help students graduate from the very college she did.
The goal in June 2022 was to raise $25,000. In one month, $38,000 was raised.
At the time Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, an OSU-COM alumna and pediatric medical director at Wesley Children's Hospital in Wichita, Kan., said “There is a special bond that forms between classmates in medical school, and although we may all go our separate ways in life and clinical practice, that special bond of our medical school days remains... I think this is a testament to Dr. Husen as a person and the impact that she had on so many in the community around her.”
As of today, more than 150 donations have brought in $60,000.
Dr. Natasha Bray who was Husen's student mentor during medical school said Dr. Husen "had a gift of making every individual she interacted with feel valued and included...The success of the scholarship is a reflection of how much of an impact she had on the lives of so many people.”
You can make a donation here.
