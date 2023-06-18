Saturday nights bring damage across midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The FOX23 Severe Weather Team had crews out surveying the damage from last night's storm as soon as it was safe to do so.
FOX23's Spencer Humphrey spent the night into the morning getting a look at some of those hardest hit neighborhoods in Tulsa.
He showed us the cleanup so many people woke up to.
It's a night these three kids will not forget.
"It's the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole entire life,” one boy said.
The night their neighborhood near 21st and Yale got blown away.
"There's tons of branches everywhere, and debris in people's backyards it's crazy,” the boy also said.
Down the street at Expo Square, a water slide was blown into pieces.
Back the other way at 21st and Sheridan, a shop at the Shops at Alameda lost its façade.
Back in their neighborhood, some trees fell on houses, others dug up their whole yards with them.
"Those two trees are just ripped out of their roots,” the boy said.
Trampolines set sail all over town often ending up wrapped around poles or streetlights.
"And our trampoline like blew, on the top,” a second child said.
What might be the craziest part to them and so many others cleaning up, meteorologist say none of this damage was caused by a tornado.
"It was like the opposite of a tornado. Instead of sucking it up, it actually like blowed it away,” a third child said.