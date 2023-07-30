CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A Sapulpa woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an ATV accident Saturday night in Creek County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
OHP said it happened around 9:15 p.m. near 241st W. Ave. and 141st St. S., about a mile north and two miles west of Kellyville.
According to OHP, 42-year-old Jill Tarise of Sapulpa was riding a 2020 Polaris Sportsman on 241st W. Ave.
OHP said Tarise left the road to the right, then reentered the road and rolled one time, leaving the road to the right and hitting a ditch.
According to OHP, Tarise was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition.
OHP said Tarise was not wearing a helmet.
OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.