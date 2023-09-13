SAPULPA, Okla. – Voters approved a new $279 million bond package for Sapulpa Public Schools on Tuesday.
Part of the bond will help build a new high school and performing arts center.
“We are pleased and grateful to the Sapulpa community for seeing the need for this bond proposal,” said Sapulpa Public Schools Superintendent Rob Armstrong. “We look forward to designing and building a new high school which will forge a strong future for Sapulpa students. Thank you for your support, Sapulpa!”
Both bond issues passed with more than 60 percent of the vote.
Among the major projects Bond 2023 would fund:
- A new 9th-12th grade Sapulpa High School
- Safety and security enhancements with reduced entry points, improved security technologies, and a FEMA-rated storm shelter
- A new Performing Arts Center for all students as well as a venue for community events
- A new Fabrication Lab with high-tech tools and equipment for STEM curriculum, career tech partnerships, and educational pathways programs
- New and improved athletic facilities, fields and courts to enhance athletic programs and be available for local organizations and competitions
- District-wide facility improvements including but not limited to HVAC, roofing, renovations, and playgrounds
- Expanded technology and curriculum