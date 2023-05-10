SAPULPA, Okla. — A drumline, banner and lots of hugs were all part of a special send-off celebration for a Sapulpa student Tuesday.
Kadence Wood and her family are getting ready to head to St. Louis to make medical history.
Kadence will be the first to take part in a Wolfram syndrome clinical trial.
Wolfram syndrome is a genetic disorder that usually starts as Type 1 Diabetes. The disease eventually impacts a person's vision and hearing as nerves degenerate.
The disease is rare, with only about 1 in 500,000 diagnosed worldwide, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Kadence, who is a senior in Sapulpa, was diagnosed four years ago. Students lined the halls of the high school Monday to show their support.
Several students and teachers were even seen in T-shirts that said "Team Kadence never lose hope" on the back.
There are currently no effective treatments to delay, halt or reverse Wolfram syndrome, making this clinical trial all the more important.