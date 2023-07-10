SAPULPA, Okla. — Randy Ellis has been running for nearly 50 years.
At age 71, he has run eight marathons and 80 ultra-marathons, that’s anything more than 31 miles.
In 1998, Ellis ran across the country from Santa Monica Beach to Myrtle Beach and ran through his hometown of Sapulpa on the route.
He just competed at “6 Days in the Dome running festival” in Milwaukee with the goal of breaking the record of 345 miles in those six days.
He did that and kept running to 380 miles, running an average of 63 miles each day with two to three hours of sleep.
But, he did have obstacles like physical pain during the run.
"I just kind of worked through it and pretty soon it would be gone," he said. "Of course, something else would replace it pretty soon but it was always working through problems and they would go away. And I credit it to all the people that rooted for me, my crew that was helping me and just the good Lord giving me the strength, helping me through something like that and His protection."
Now that he is in recovery, Ellis says he only runs about eight miles a day instead of the 20 miles a day he ran while he was in training.