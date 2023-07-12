SAPULPA, Okla. — It really was a big group of kids who spread out all over town. That includes the entire football team, boys and girls basketball teams, soccer teams, band, dance team and quite a few others.
They spent this hot summer day giving back to this community they say has given them so much.
We watched this morning as those athletes stopped by a couple elementary school campuses here in Sapulpa to give the district's grounds crews some relief.
They pulled weeds, cleaned up limbs left over from last month's storm, and walked the grounds of those schools and neighboring city parks with trash bags, picking up any pieces of trash they could find.
They also stopped through downtown Sapulpa to clean up, a place they're familiar with helping out.
The same group of athletes helped construct the downtown Sapulpa Christmas Chute last year, getting over 30,000 lights hung in under an hour. This is the third straight year the school has done this.
They say as a show appreciation for the community who supports them at their games, and through their fundraisers.
"It's an amazing feeling when everybody pops out to the games and stuff, so you've got to give back," said Kylen Edwards, a Sapulpa High School football player.
"Giving back, people served you so we need to be servants as well, I think that's very important to teach our kids as they move forward." said Michael Rose, the Sapulpa Public Schools Athletic Director.
"We're gonna get out here, and do as much as possible, do as much work as possible and try to help somebody out today," said Tim Holt, the Sapulpa High School head football coach. "As I mentioned, this is their third year doing this, the district plans to keep doing this for years to come, just as the community continues its generosity to the students."