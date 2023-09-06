Sapulpa Police officer carries on family legacy in law enforcement

SAPULPA, Okla. — Madison Henson is one of the newest officers at Sapulpa Police Department and she spends her days patrolling the community, answering calls and writing reports.
Despite the passion she has for the career now, Henson didn't always want to be a police officer. Henson first dreamed of being a veterinarian.
That initial dream changed after she graduated college and began working as a dispatcher for Sapulpa PD then later a patrol officer.
Henson's dad, Brett, served Sapulpa's Police Department for 32 years and is currently at the Creek County Sheriff's Office. Her mom Deibra Hughes is a captain with Broken Arrow Police Department.
"With both of my parents [in] law enforcement, [I] never wanted to do it a day in my life, I was like, I’m never doing that," she said.
Despite her original aversion, Henson has continued the family legacy in law enforcement and volunteers for the Police Department Explorers program. She can be found camping out with the kids and hosting ride-alongs.
“I went to a Christian school and my relationship with God really grew," she said. "It sounds super cheesy and cliché, but I really felt called to go into law enforcement.”
Although she never became a vet, she still loves animals and one day hopes to have her own K9 partner.
“My favorite part is probably the people I work with," she said. "No matter what kind of calls we go to or what we deal with, the people that I work with always send me home with a smile on my face.”
Henson said she loves her community and doesn’t mind being stopped while on the clock to say a quick hello.
She said she takes after her mom with the precedent she set of being respectful, yet assertive.
"You have to be kind and respectful, but don’t back down," she explained.
When Henson was hired, she was issued her dad’s old badge number and she said that made him a little emotional, but overall proud of Officer Henson.
“It gives me a sense of pride," Henson said. "My mom and dad both served the community here in Creek County, so it's really cool to continue that.”