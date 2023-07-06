Grant Fritchey captured two women stealing his mail, and all of his neighbors' mail, on a trail camera he set up behind the row of mailboxes in rural Creek County.

On two different occasions, two women can be seen taking mail out of the row of mailboxes.
 
"One at a time, just all the way through,' Fritchey said. "She took everything and then hopped back in the car. Second day, we saw somebody, we didn't, the car pulled past and I was like, 'Well, that's weird.' And a second woman, different woman, walked up and started hitting every mailbox."
 
The second video is more clear but the car moves ahead of the woman and turns the corner.
 
For his part, Fritchey said it was a missing check that alerted him to the fact that more mail was missing, and that it wasn't a delay in mail delivery.
 
"I lost a real small check, a $25 check," he said. "It was a remittance for volunteering for the Tour de Tulsa. They sent me gas money. That got stolen and cashed by someone else. And then, a number of other things, a bunch of junk mail. And also...the only thing that made me angry was an antenna connector for my car that I needed for my car to repair my radio and that was upsetting."
 
The thieves also stole several other packages from his mailbox.
 
In all, he lost around $150 in merchandise.
 
Fritchey reported it to the Creek County Sheriff's Office for investigation and he and his neighbors installed locked boxes to stop the thieves.
 
FOX23 spoke with Chief Deputy Fred Clark.
 
"And we were able to locate, with the help of some video a suspect," Clark said. "They took the initial reports, submitted the report and an affidavit to the District Attorney's Office."
 
The District Attorney's Office will now decide if criminal charges will be filed.
 
In the meantime, both Fritchey and Clark advise if you see someone stealing mail, report it to the police.
 
Clark says the Sheriff's Office has not received a lot of reports of mail theft.

