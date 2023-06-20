Sapulpa dispensary helping those struggling without electricity

SAPULPA, Okla. — Neighbors in Sapulpa looking to keep cool from the heat can do so at their local cannabis dispensary.
Red Bison, located at 10289 OK-66, is helping families find relief from the summer temperatures.
Red Bison event center right next door to the dispensary will help people stay cool until power is restored.
“I’ll stay open as long as there’s a need,” said owner Tammi Reed-Barnett.
Reed-Barnett said the cooling station has cold waters and plenty of games such as bunco, cornhole and bingo.
“I don’t want anybody to be drowning in their own sweat to say, so, I want them to come here, cool off, and if somebody needed us 24 hours a day, we’re not opposed to that,” the owner said.
“I’ve got it all set up for anybody that needs us,” she said.
“We do a lot of things here for the community, not just the dispensary, so that’s kind of where my heart is at, Reed-Barnett said.
For Kat Wilbanks and her daughter Katie, they are grateful for refuge during Tuesday’s heat advisory.
“It’s really super amazing for the community to have somewhere to go to cool off and take a nap because it’s really hot out there,” said Wilbanks.
The mom and daughter brought food from their fridge, and plan to stay until power is restored at home.
“We brought air mattresses. We’re going to play cornhole and just do potluck throughout the whole week for free food and free water and a cooling station,” Wilbanks said.