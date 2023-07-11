SAPULPA, Okla. — The Wells Building in downtown Sapulpa is one of many that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the 1960s, it was covered in metal.
That’s what city officials are trying to keep from happening again.
On July 3, the Sapulpa City Council adopted an ordinance establishing the new downtown code and guidelines, which sets standards for window and door placement, pedestrian access and permitted use.
That code would apply to all new development in the downtown district.
The City Council also passed an ordinance for a new Historic Preservation Commission, which had been disbanded over the years.
Nikki Howard is the Urban Development Director for the City of Sapulpa. She says she is excited to see growth downtown.
"It's important to me because I was born here. And I love Sapulpa,” she said. “I am so excited about the growth, especially downtown. I was kind of a courthouse brat, is what they called it. My parents worked at each end of downtown and we just...that was our playground when I was a kid. So, it's pretty exciting to see it come back to life."
Cindy Lawrence is the Executive Director of Sapulpa Main Street and worked on a committee to educate city officials about historic preservation standards, such as color schemes.
"We have beautiful buildings. We have a lot of building inventory that most communities don't have and they're historic and like I said, a lot of these buildings, the whole central business district is on the National [Register of Historic Places]," she said.
Lawrence says last year’s Christmas Chute brought visitors from 48 state and 19 countries.
Anyone who lives or works in downtown Sapulpa and wants to serve on the historic preservation commission can go apply online on the city’s website.