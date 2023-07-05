Sand Springs works to remove storm debris from Case Community Park

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The City of Sand Springs is working to remove storm debris from Case Community Park.
With about 70 downed trees some of the most ravaged areas of the Case Community Park in Sand Springs include the BMX park, playground and disc golf course. Those areas remain closed because they pose the most risk to the public.
Joe Medlin is the Park and Recreation Director for the City of Sand Springs and says the city is brining in professional help.
"In the contract, they will have an arborist analyze trees because some trees may have sustained damage enough that they need to come down," Medlin said. "Of course, as a parks and recreation person, we want every tree to stay as long as they can. But, we also want to ensure that they don't trim up a tree and then a year late, it dies because of the damage and we have to address it then."
Some of the trees are more than 30 years old and weathered the 2017 ice storm and the 2015 tornado.
One example is a large hackberry tree is split all the way down to the trunk.
"At some point, that could fall as it dries out." Medlin says. "And then, if you look up to the top, you can see a pretty large limb, six to seven inches in diameter, probably 20 feet long that's balanced up there. Those are the reasons why we have the park closed right now, just for the safety of the citizens and park users."
The BMX course suffered the most damage.
Several dangling upper limbs remain that Medlin says will need to be taken down piece by piece so they don't fall and destroy the lighting and the track's infrastructure, like the announcers' box.
"The tree above them is a large Cottonwood. We're looking at about 70 foot tall," Medlin said, "It sustained enough damage that it probably needs to come completely down and that's what will be analyzed by the company. To take that down without damaging anything else will require a skilled arborist up in bucket trucks and lifts removing removing it limb by limb."
Several downed trees lay in a line telling the story of how the wind swept through the park.
Medlin says the contractors will begin work within two weeks and asks the public to be patient with the city as it works to reopen the rest of the park.