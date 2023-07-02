JENKS, Okla. — The Sandite Marching band is selling fireworks to help students be able to go to competitions.
Their stand is located at 11608 S. Union Ave., in-between 111th and 121st and to the west of Highway 75.
Christopher Brown is a student at Charles Page High School and is a percussion player.
Brown says he’s excited to travel with the band and this firework stand helps support that.
“It supports the marching band, it supports us going to competitions, it supports us going on cool trips, it supports all of that,” he said.
Amy Staton, the band’s booster president, explained where the funds go.
“Whatever amount of volunteer hours they have, the profits and stuff will be divided up amongst all those individuals and it will go directly towards their travel accounts to help pay for their competition travel and all those things,” Staton said.
Staton said the competitions are very important if students want to continue band in college.
“It’s very important to be able to participate in competitions especially whenever they’re wanting to continue on in college and play at the collegiate level,” she said.