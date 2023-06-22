Sand Springs Cleanup
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- The Sandites High School football team has been helping clean up storm debris across the community. They’ve stopped by homes to help those who are unable to get out. The team tells FOX23 it’s just the Sandite way.

Case Community Park was hard hit. The BMX & Disc Golf areas will be closed for weeks due to the number of trees down.

The football team is spending part of Thursday at the park in hopes of getting parts of it reopened for the weekend.

