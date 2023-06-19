Sand Springs family wake up to roof collapsing above them during storm
Tanya Modersitzki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa announced their meal delivery service will be canceled on Tuesday, June 20. Read MoreMeals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa temporarily cancel delivery service due to storm damage
A special sports camp was recently held at the OSU campus in Stillwater. Read MoreVideo: EPOS Sports Experience held at OSU campus in Stillwater
FOX23 continues to find more damage across midtown Tulsa, one of the hardest hit areas in town. Read MoreVideo: Long list of repairs needed across midtown Tulsa after storms
The Tulsa Health Department is making sure what you eat is safe, while thousands remain without electricity in Green Country. Read MoreVideo: Tulsa Health Department addresses food safety in a power outage
CAPS Steakhouse in Mannford was severely damaged after powerful weekend storms. Read MoreVideo: Longtime Mannford restaurant devastated by storm damage
The storm that struck Father’s Day weekend met the qualifications to be called a “derecho.” This is defined as a long-lasting squall line of severe storms that produce winds of greater than 58… Read MoreVideo: The makings of Green Country's powerful weekend 'derecho'
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash around 5:20 p.m. on Monday. Read MoreMotorcyclist dead after crash in Glenpool
The town of Inola got hit hard by the storm Saturday night. Read MoreVideo: Inola residents struggling in aftermath of Saturday storm
Cleanup underway is near 36th and Lewis after the storms on Father's Day weekend. Read MoreVideo: Cleanup underway in midtown Tulsa after Father's Day storms
A man has been arrested after Broken Arrow police say he killed a child. Read MoreVideo: Man arrested after Broken Arrow police say he killed child
The American Red Cross opened an overnight shelter for people to have a place to sleep while they don’t power. Read MoreVideo: American Red Cross opens cooling centers as Tulsans wait for power
As it gets hotter, PSO says power is expected to be back on in the Tulsa metro by Saturday afternoon. Read MoreVideo: Tulsans continue to wait for power after Father's Day weekend storms
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 99 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Member of a large drug ring being released from federal prison
-
Grandson of long-time Rentiesville mayor arrested for "Desecration of a Human Corpse"
-
Large heroin, fentanyl network shut down after a months-long investigation
-
City of Tulsa releases storm recovery update
-
QuikTrip clerk asks friend to rob store so he could "go home early"