Sand Springs family wake up to roof collapsing above them during storm
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — In Sand Springs, neighbors and businesses are working on repairing the widespread damage as a result of the storm. We told you on Sunday, Sand Springs was heavily impacted by Saturday's storms.
 
Uprooted trees, blown off shingles and down powerlines line neighborhoods throughout Sand Springs. For those like Joelie Dixon, there's no more roof in part of her home.
 
"There was just an insane bang and it just didn't stop for 30 minutes. It was scratching," she said. "It sounded like things were just being dragged over my roof. I called my husband, crying, and told him I thought my roof was being taken off."
 
Dixon had just put her kids to bed and her husband is a firefighter who was working in the storm. She said they finally went back to sleep when the storm was over, but woke up to something unexpected.
 
"[Around] 3:30 a.m., 4 a.m., we fell asleep and then our ceiling fell through on our bed we were sleeping on. There was water pouring in the house because our roof was a giant hole." Dixon explained. "I called him saying I can't get out. The house is collapsing."
 
When her husband picked her up and they returned home later that day she said, "we came back a few hours later and even more had collapsed. The floor was buckling. Our garage started to collapse. There's trees on both sides of the house fallen. We don't even have trees. I mean our yard stuff disappeared. My kids' toys are gone," Dixon said.
 
This damage at Dixon's home is not the only area hit hard in Sand Springs. There are numerous trees uprooted and businesses without roofs. But for Dixon, the damage is so bad they're moving.
 
"We'll be staying with my mother-in-law for awhile, and just having to move out, so we're getting a storage pod tomorrow to put all of our stuff in," she said.

