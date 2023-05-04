Sand Springs community mourning death of high school alum

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs alum and former school basketball player was killed in a truck accident early Thursday morning.
Around 3 a.m., 21-year-old Davon Richardson was driving a box truck when he somehow ran off Hwy 11 and into a tree. His family says they believe he might have fallen asleep at the wheel.
When the truck collided with the tree, it caught fire and Davon died at the scene.
Davon was a beloved son, brother, friend and basketball player. He graduated from Sand Springs High School in 2020.
Davon scored a total of 1,331 points during his basketball high school career and began playing for UCO, according to the university's website.
Our hearts are hurting learning the passing of former Broncho, Davon Richardson. We are praying hard for the Richardson family and all of Davon’s family, friends and teammates. pic.twitter.com/TRRakfMBTK— UCO Men's Basketball (@UCOMBB) May 5, 2023
At the time of his accident, his family said he had been taking time off from school, but planned on returning in the fall.