The issue became personal for beau after a car accident on Highway 75.
"A semi hit me from behind going about 65 miles an hour," Wilson said.
"The seat rest hit me on the mastoid bone and crushed all of this, and ended up shredding my ear canal and my eardrum, and it ended up causing a lot of different issues," he said.
Wilson was fitted with a cochlear implant, which acts as the inner ear, gathering sound and transmitting to the brain.
But, Wilson wasn't the only person struggling to hear at city hall.
Several Sand Springs citizens also came forward with the same problem. So, the city acted.
"We ended up installing the device," Wilson said. "You can wear it either on a lapel or a necklace. It connects, Bluetooth, into my device, or into a hearing aid. We also have headsets that will do the same thing."
Now, anyone who uses a hearing device can come in get help hearing.
Wilson said adaptive technology like this is life changing.