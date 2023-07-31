OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt announced Monday that Sam's Club, a division of Walmart Inc., is planning a multi-purpose distribution center in Oklahoma City.
The 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at SW 29th and Council at the OKC Logistics Park and will open in early 2024. The company plans to make a capital investment of approximately $40 million to open the facility.
"Since Sam's Club first opened in Oklahoma in 1983, Sam's has been an important economic driver for our state," said Governor Kevin Stitt. "I am thrilled that partnership will continue as the company brings 130 long-term jobs to Oklahoma with this new distribution center."
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said the new facility joins a growing distribution corridor in southwest Oklahoma City.
"We are excited to extend our long-term partnership with Walmart and Sam's Club to include this new distribution center," Mayor Holt said. "Oklahoma City's population continues to grow and as both our city and the company expand, we look forward to working together."
Walmart is the state's largest employer, with more than 35,000 jobs across Oklahoma.