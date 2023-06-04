MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Sallisaw woman was sentenced to three years in prison after setting fire to the trailer house she was evicted from, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Investigators said in October 2020, 35-year-old Felicia Bargar of Sallisaw set fire to the trailer house she was renting after she received an eviction notice.
Bargar pleaded guilty in May 2022 and was sentenced to three years prison and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution.
“I am thankful for the cooperative investigative work of law enforcement which resulted in the defendant being brought to justice for her senseless and malicious acts," said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because Bargar is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred within the Cherokee Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
>>>MORE: East Tulsa pastor shares concerns after church targeted by arsonist